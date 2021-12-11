Kellogg's union votes no on tentative agreement

After two months, the strike continues.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Kellogg’s union workers voted no Sunday to a tentative agreement with the cereal giant.

The agreement, a five-year deal, was set to deliver 3% raises to its 1,400 cereal workers in Battle Creek, Omaha, Lancaster and Memphis. It also would have ended a more than two-month-long strike.

Now, that strike continues.

Following the Dec. 5 vote, the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM) released the following statement:

“Members of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM) on strike against Kellogg’s in Battle Creek, Mich., Lancaster, Pa., Omaha, Neb. and Memphis, Tenn. have overwhelmingly voted to reject the tentative agreement. The strike, which began on October 5, 2021, continues.”

BCTGM International President Anthony Shelton said the International Union will continue to provide support to its striking Kellogg’s members.

“The BCTGM is grateful for the outpouring of fraternal support we received from across the labor movement for our striking members at Kellogg’s. Solidarity is critical to this fight,” he said.

The strike started Oct. 5 at midnight. Workers are hoping to increase their pay to a living wage and improve their benefits.

