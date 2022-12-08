UICA announces closing more than 40 years after its founding

The UICA will cease operations March 3, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After more than 40 years, university leaders have decided to cease operations at the Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts (UICA) in downtown Grand Rapids.

Kendall College of Art and Design President, Tara McCrackin, made the announcement in a press release Thursday.

The UICA will officially close on March 3, 2023. However, current exhibits will remain open until Feb. 11, 2023.

McCrackin says the UICA has been financially supported by KCAD, Ferris State University and community donors for the last decade. But ongoing obstacles following the pandemic forced them to make the hard decision.

"As the UICA winds down its operations, we have been working diligently to create and expand relationships with area arts organizations that support the contemporary arts to ensure a smooth transition as well as the continuation of some of its programming," McCrackin said.

One of those programs that will continue is the popular Holiday Artists Market, remaining under the guidance of KCAD. While the Open Projector Night initiative will settle into its new home at the Wealthy Theatre.

"Since its founding more than 40 years ago, the UICA is credited with pioneering the contemporary arts in the region, and it has inspired the creation of some wonderful organizations that will now carry the torch forward," McCrackin said. "Although UICA as an organization may be ending, its innovative spirit and focus on elevating contemporary arts and artists in West Michigan will continue in new ways with KCAD’s leadership role in the next iteration of ArtPrize."

Following the announcement, Ferris State University President Bill Pink released a statement regarding the future of the UICA.

"This was a difficult decision to reach, as the UICA was the forerunner for the contemporary arts scene in Grand Rapids, but we are not leaving the scene, just changing our position. Ferris is committed to continuing its investment in the arts community of Grand Rapids with KCAD’s leadership role in the next iteration of ArtPrize. Also, the University as a whole is strengthening its footprint in the city, which we will share more about in 2023. The entire Ferris team is grateful to all the wonderful donors and supporters of UICA over the past four decades.”

McCrackin went on to thank the community for the ongoing support over the years and encourages the public to check out the current exhibitions before they close in February.

