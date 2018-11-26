ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Thirteen dogs have died after a building they were being kept at caught fire early Monday, Nov. 26.

Allendale Fire Chief Mike Keefe says his department was called out at 1:44 a.m. to Whispering Oaks Farm Kennel on 84th Avenue. It's a business that breeds beagles.

By the time crews arrived, Chief Keefe says the owners had already rescued several of the animals. Thirteen dogs died and 37 were saved. All of the dogs who perished were owned by the breeders.

There were no hydrants in the area and multiple departments were called in to help Allendale firefighters truck water back and forth.

It's not clear what may have caused the fire. State Police are being called in to investigate.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by email, MattGard@13ONYOURSIDE.com.

© 2018 WZZM