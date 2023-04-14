Classes canceled for Kent City Community Schools Friday due to 'disturbing' social media post

Kent City Community Schools Superintendent Bill Crane announced on Facebook that schools will be closed on Friday, April 14.

KENT CITY, Mich. — Kent City Community Schools have closed all of the schools in the district Friday due to a "disturbing social media post."

Superintendent Bill Crane said in a Facebook post early Friday morning that the schools will be closed out of an abundance of caution.

He said that Thursday night around 10:30 p.m., the School Resource Officer Chad Wells notified him about the social media post.

The resource officer was notified about the post from the Kent County Sheriff's Department, who had received calls about it from concerned parents.

The post was described in the announcement as including "language and imagery that was concerning to say the least."

You can read the Facebook post from the Superintendent here:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.