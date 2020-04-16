KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police believe drugs may of been involved in a Kent County crash that sent two 13 year olds to the hospital.

MSP says it happened around 3:38 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Alden Nash Ave. and 92nd St. in Bowne Township.

Their investigation revealed that a 53-year-old Clarksville man was driving west on 92nd Street when his car was hit by a northbound crossover in the intersection. Police say the driver of the crossover, a 36-year-old Grand Rapids woman, disregarded a stop sign on Alden Nash.

Two 13 year olds were in the crossover at the time of the crash. One was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and the other went by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation but police say drug use may be a contributing factor.

