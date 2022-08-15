No injuries reported after Sunday car crash leads to shooting incident

No one was injured, but a home on 4 Mile Road was struck by gunfire. Police are investigating.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Police with the Kent County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting incident that followed a car crash Sunday morning.

Police say the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. when two vehicles were involved in a crash on Plainfield Avenue near 4 Mile Road. After the crash, the at-fault vehicle fled the scene, and the other vehicle followed.

The driver of the at-fault vehicle then began firing at the following vehicle. While no one was injured, a home on 4 Mile Road was hit by gunfire.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office at 616-632-6125 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

