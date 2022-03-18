Kent Co. deputy involved in shooting during traffic crash investigation

According to Public Information Officer Eric Brunner, the deputy discharged a firearm while investigating an earlier traffic crash.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Kent County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting incident early Friday morning in Cascade township.

According to Public Information Officer Eric Brunner, the deputy discharged a firearm while investigating an earlier traffic crash. No injuries resulted from the incident.

The involved deputy has been placed on administrative leave and the circumstances are being investigated by the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the related traffic crash happened around 1:45 a.m., when a vehicle crashed into a power pole on 36th Street just east of Patterson Avenue. The stuck pole was reportedly leaning over the roadway with live wires.

Authorities say the driver is a 51-year-old man from Grand Rapids, and he is believed to have fallen asleep at the wheel. The man was not injured in the crash.

The roadway is currently closed while the investigation is underway. Details surrounding the shooting are currently very limited.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

