Kent Co. homeowner speaks after killing armed home invasion suspect

A home invasion suspect was killed overnight when the homeowner shot him. Now, Alan Lenhart is sharing his experience.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Kent County homeowner who shot and killed a home invasion suspect overnight in Byron Township is speaking out Thursday.

Alan Lenhart tells us he was woken up around midnight as a suspect was going through his truck in the driveway and started breaking the car windows on 108th Street near Wilson Avenue.

Lenhart approached the suspect outside the home and the suspect told him to back up. While Lenhart went inside to get his hunting rifle loaded, the suspect entered the home and the two exchanged gunfire.

Lenhart was uninjured, but the 39-year-old suspect died at the scene.

"Doing fine, scared to death," Lenhart said about the incident. "Who knows when we'll be done with that. I guess it's hard to go back into your home after this isn't it."

Police say the suspect was also believed to be connected to two other vehicle thefts overnight. There is no connection between the suspect and the homeowner, so authorities believe it was a random incident.

At this time, deputies say there does not appear to be any outstanding suspects or threats to the public. The incident is currently under investigation.

