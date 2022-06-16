Crews battle fires at 2 Kent Co. homes

Police believe the overnight storms caused downed power lines that sparked the fires at the neighboring homes.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Crews battled fires at two Kent County homes early Thursday morning.

The homes are on 14 Mile Road NE near Lappley Avenue in Oakfield Township.

Police say they believe the overnight storms may have knocked down a power line and sparked fires at the homes.

Police say there have been no reports of injuries at this time.

The fire at the neighboring homes has been largely put out, and crews have blocked off the road due to downed power lines.

Consumers Energy is on the way to help clean up the scene.

