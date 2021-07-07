x
Kent Co. police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

Police say she was last seen in a red Kent City t-shirt, black jeans and tennis shoes.
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen in the Clear Lake Dr NE and Division Avenue area in Solon Township. 

Justine Meade was last seen on Friday, July 9 around 9:30 p.m. She is described as a white female, 5'4", 97 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Police say she was last seen in a red Kent City t-shirt, black jeans and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Justine's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

