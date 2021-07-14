Kent Co. police searching for missing, endangered man

David Cook, 69, was last spotted leaving the 7500 block of Burlingame Avenue SW in his vehicle to run errands.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing, endangered man who was last seen in Byron Township Wednesday, July 14 at 9 a.m.

David Cook, 69, was last spotted leaving the 7500 block of Burlingame Avenue SW in his car to run errands. Police say it is uncharacteristic for David to be gone for so long, and it is reported that he did not take his medication with him when he left.

David is described as a white male, 5'11", 195 pounds, with long brown hair and a gray beard. His vehicle is a silver 2001 Dodge Dakota with a plate reading "EDP1538".

Anyone with information on David's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

