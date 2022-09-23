Kent Co. Prosecutor, Schurr defense team meet to decide if preliminary hearing is ready to move forward

The preliminary hearing has already been postponed twice after Schurr's defense argued more time was needed for them to gather information.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Friday, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker and former GRPD officer Christopher Schurr's defense team are meeting to discuss whether the case is ready to move forward.

Schurr, 31, is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya.

In August, the team defending Schurr requested the examination scheduled for Aug. 30 be postponed, citing witnesses unable to appear in court and multiple discovery requests waiting to be fulfilled from the Kent County prosecutor.

The judge ruled that the preliminary hearing would be adjourned but did not set a new date and time. Instead, both sides agreed to reconvene Friday to see if those barriers still prevented the defense from moving forward.

This hearing had already been pushed once before, after Schurr's defense cited a large amount of information-gathering was still needed. Previously, Becker had said he was opposed to giving the defense any additional time.

The case stems from the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya on April 4, 2022.

The incident happened near the intersection of Griggs Street and Nelson Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. Schurr had pulled Lyoya over, who was driving with a friend in the passenger seat.

Lyoya got out of his vehicle to speak with Schurr. After a brief physical struggle, Lyoya was shot in the back of the head and killed.

Following the shooting, Schurr had been placed on paid leave and stripped of his police powers pending the conclusion of the investigation. He was fired effective June 10.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.