Kent County Road Commission gives update on West Michigan roads

The Road Commission says they have around 35 drivers working through Saturday night into Sunday clearing roads as more snow continues through the area.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Road Commission is working as hard as they can to keep roads passible in West Michigan.

However...

"Intensity rates half to three quarters of an inch an hour," said Jerry Byrne, Operations Director at the Road Commission. "So the crews are certainly not going to be in front of it. They're going to be playing catch up all night long."

Jerry Byrne, Director of Operations for the Kent County Road Commission, giving an update on what his crews are seeing as this current system passes through.

"The further north you go, the more intense we're seeing it. We're seeing a snow make up that's very wet and very slippery," said Byrne.

The road commission have around 35 guys and girls clearing the road Saturday morning and into Sunday.

A main focus is on those main roads.

"Those 35 employees are going to be handling the state highways, they're going to be handling Alpine Avenue, 28th Street, 131, 96, 196, M-46. So they're really geared at night to handle those high volume state roads," said Byrne.

Byrne adds that they have about three to four hundred miles of Kent County neighborhoods they'll need to tend to as well. They hope to get to those as soon as possible.

"Will we get in them? We'll make that call tomorrow morning. Right now, as hard as it's known, I'd say probably not. That might not be until Monday morning. Depends on if we get four inches of snow maybe. We get eight plus inches of snow, we're gonna be on those main roads all day tomorrow getting them cleaned up."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.