Kent Co. Sheriff: 19-year-old missing, last seen near Rockford

The sheriff's office says Derek Anderson is hard of hearing and has medical issues that require medication.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old who's is believed to be missing.

Derek Roland Anderson was last seen Monday, Dec. 1 around 6 p.m. at the Meijer on 10 Mile Road NE near U.S.-131 in Rockford.

Authorities say Derek is hard of hearing and has medical issues that require medication.

He is around 6-foot tall and 145 pounds. Derek has brown hair, blue eyes, and a mole over his upper life.

He was last seen in a two-toned blue and black hooded jacket with a "Mountain Warehouse" logo, dark grey Nike sweatpants, and white Nike shoes with blue outlines. He may be wearing black gloves.

Authorities attached two photos of Derek in hopes the public will be able to locate him.

Anyone with information on Derek’s whereabouts is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6357 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.