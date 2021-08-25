Both county and state officials want to remind everyone to be courteous to each other during public comment.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A special work session is planned for Thursday, Aug. 26 so the Kent County Board of Commissioners can get public input about the health department's mask order for younger students.

The workshop is more of an opportunity for people to share their thoughts for the board to take note of and take back to the health department because only the health department has the authority to mandate masks temporarily.

"It is a very passionate issue," Kent County Communication and Government Relations Director Lori Latham says. "We have heard from people on both sides of this issue."

The Kent County Board of Commissioners is anticipating a large turnout at the work session, moving to a larger venue to hear from more people. Both county and state officials want to remind everyone to be courteous to each other.

"If we can all be kind of patient and use that 'West Michigan Nice,' we're going to get through tomorrow with flying colors," Latham says.

This comes after Tuesday's hours-long meeting in Ottawa County where those who spoke in favor of masks were escorted out by sheriff's deputies for their safety.

"There's always concern, so you want to make the necessary precautions and you want to be prepared for that," Latham says.

State Representative Thomas Albert is one of several West Michigan lawmakers who want the order rescinded, signing a letter to Dr. Adam London with the Kent County Department of Public Health earlier this week. Rep. Albert says he's planning to be at the work session.

"I get how passionate people on both sides are," he says. "It's fine. Go there and say what's on your mind and do so in a civil manner...One of the things to keep in mind is the powers that the health department was given by the legislature which gets its authority from the people of Michigan who pay taxes to fund things like the health department."

Rep. Albert says he wants the health department to hear what families have to say about the mandate as the school year begins across the region.

"Everyone has an opinion and the right to get it out," he says.

The work session will also be streamed online for those who would like to tune in virtually.

