Kent Co. police investigating multiple break-ins overnight

It appears the suspects are targeting gas stations and party stores, according to police. No arrests have been made at this time.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Multiple police agencies are investigating a rash of robbery attempts overnight. Kent County Dispatch says at least three businesses were broken into.

One of those businesses is the Family Fare gas station on Clyde Park Avenue in Byron Center. Police say the break-in happened around 4 a.m., but it isn't clear if anything was stolen. The front door of the gas station was smashed during the break-in.

Kentwood and Walker police are also investigating robbery attempts.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

