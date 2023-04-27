Victims of crime to be remembered with candlelight vigil in Grand Rapids

The 30-minute vigil will include prayers from community members and county leaders. The names of victims of crime will be read out loud.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — National Crime Victims’ Rights Week continues with a candlelight vigil Thursday night to remember the victims of crime in Kent County.

This week is about the impact crime has on everyone and the vigil is a chance to honor those victims.



Silent Observer and the Kent County Witness Unit are once again partnering for this event.



The 30-minute vigil will include prayers from community members and county leaders. The names of victims of crime will be read out loud.



Organizers say it's important to recognize that when a family or individual is victimized, the journey for criminal justice can take a long time for a resolution.



This candlelight vigil is part of the healing process.

"Behind every person that's accused of a victim crime, there is a victim, and their healing and their voice matters. And we just want to make sure that those in the community know that if you are harmed, you have rights, there are people to support you, you're not alone,” said Angelica Ferrer, Victim Witness Coordinator with the Kent County Prosecutor's Office.

This year, Silent Observer, the Kent County Crime Victim’s Unit and Grand Rapids Police Department did a podcast about victims’ rights. It's just one of many resources available that could help in our community.



For more resources, click here.

The candlelight vigil is at 6 p.m. outside of the 63rd District Court on East Beltline. All are welcome to attend.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.