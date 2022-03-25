Kent Co. wants to purchase Cannonsburg ski hill

The county has estimated the land to be worth around $10 million.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County commissioners are looking into the idea of purchasing Cannonsburg Recreation and Ski Area, according to a resolution filed Thursday during a board meeting.

The resolution was presented by Commissioner Mandy Bolter. According to the document, Cannon Township has seen a nearly 10% growth rate in the last decade, “making it important to acquire park land to meet the outdoor recreation needs of the community and the goals in the Parks Department’s Parks, Trails, and Natural Areas Master Plan.”

Cannonsburg is located in Belmont and is the only operational downhill ski facility in the region. It’s been open since 1965 and is made up of 272 acres of contiguous land. The county has estimated the land to be worth around $10 million.

During Thursday’s meeting, the Board of Commissioners approved submitting a $7.5 million grant request to the Department of Natural Resources to help fund the potential purchase. The remaining $2.5 million would come from local agencies, community groups and more.

If the state approves the $7.5 million grant request, the county will be notified in December of this year.

Cannonsburg took to Facebook Thursday in response to the resolution, saying, “While there might be interest by the county, there is no agreement to purchase. Additionally, if any land is ever sold to the parks (or anyone else), the ski area would always be protected.”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.