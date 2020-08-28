Child advocates concerned about lack of child care during COVID-19 pandemic

Child abuse cases continue to rise during pandemic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Children advocates across Kent County are sounding the alarm to say they're worried about some unintended risks that comes with remote-learning. Several school districts throughout West Michigan have put in-person learning on hold during the pandemic. As a result, thousands of children are attending virtual classrooms from remote locations. This has proven to be problematic for many parents who must return to work with no viable childcare options.

"We know that parents are in a hard position right now," says Samantha Akerman, with the Children's Advocacy Center of Kent County. "It's a hard formula and people are in that position of wondering what do I do."

CAC-Kent helps thousands of children and families achieve healing and justice by providing on-site therapy, medical exams as well as access to Child Protective Services and law enforcement.

Akerman, a clinical supervisor, says there has been a growing concern over child welfare in recent months. And, despite the fact many children haven't been around mandatory reporters, like teachers and principals, Kent County has seen an uptick in reported abuse cases.

"We really figured there was going to be a lot of reported cases as the kids went back to school. Typically, at the beginning of the school year when our 'Kids' Have Rights Program' gets involved and when kids go back to school and are observed by teachers and staff, we will start getting a lot of reported cases from over the summer," says Akerman. "Now, with kids not going back to that traditional school schedule, we're concerned that will continue. For probably the next few years, we may see delayed disclosures, because it'll be a while before kids will relay what happened."

Akerman says 1 in 10 children is abused before their 18th birthday. She says those numbers could easily climb as more parents find themselves faced with difficult choices during this pandemic.

"Unfortunately, we have a lot of families who are in that position. Children aren't back at school but parents have to work. What do you do, leave them home alone where they could potentially access something inappropriate online, or do you leave them with a caregiver that potentially isn't going to supervise them well or could abuse them," says Akerman. "In this situation, kids are being left home a lot more. There is less supervision. Also, children are being left with people parents wouldn't typically spend time with or with caregivers parents wouldn't have trusted or used under normal situations."

Akerman says in the past 5 to 6 months her organization has had a steady increase of new abuse cases.

"We have stayed really busy, right through the pandemic," she said. "We're seeing children being in situations where there's child on child sexual abuse. There's caregiver abuse happening and we have stayed really busy, right through the pandemic. We've continued being busy with forensic interviews and our intake list is continues to grow."

She says right now they are working to get information out in the community, encouraging parents to be proactive in protecting their children.

"Have these conversations with your kids. Let them know that they can always come to you and that they can tell you, if they are uncomfortable with something they see or something that happened. Have conversations about the right name for body parts, good touches, bad touches, safe secrets and unsafe secrets - all those topics," says Akerman.

She also offers the following advice for parents:

Phone and check in with the kids several times a day, whether their teens home alone or younger kids in the care of others.

Teach kids at an young age to use language describing their emotions.

Encourage kids know it's okay to talk to and let them know you will believe them.

Monitor technology, that includes turning off device locations and chat capabilities.

"We're grateful that we're able to provide services at no cost to families. Children who come here for counseling services, once they complete treatment, if they ever need to return prior to their 18th birthday, they're always welcome to do that," says Akerman. "But, you know, the goal overall is for us to prevent sexual abuse. And we want that to end for our community."

