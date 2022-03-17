Kent County courts announce warrant, traffic and parking tickets waiver program

The new program will work with individuals to settle debts without further penalty or incarceration.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The 61st District Court in Grand Rapids, the 62-B District Court in Kentwood and the 63rd District Court announced a new waiver program to help people settle debts from warrants and traffic and parking tickets.

The program will work with individuals who have outstanding warrants for non-compliance with a court order of fines, fees, court costs and any outstanding traffic or parking tickets that have gone into default or suspension.

"This is an opportunity for people to settle past due fines with the court without penalty,” said 63rd District Court Chief Judge Jeffrey J. O’Hara. "Qualified applicants will be given fee waivers and have the ability to set up payment plans to resolve matters without the worry of additional penalties or incarceration. We all know the last two years have impacted people in many ways and as a court, we are pleased to offer this to the community during the month of April.”

If an individual can pay their debt in full through the program:

They will not be jailed because of the late payment.

They will have all court-imposed late fees or warrant fees waived.

They will still need to pay a $45 license suspension reinstatement fee if applicable.

If an individual is unable to pay in full, but makes a significant payment:

They will be able to work with the courts to set up a new payment plan regarding any outstanding balance.

They will not be jailed for the inability to pay in full.

Any existing driver’s license suspension will not be lifted until the account is paid in full.

Payments can be made by calling the courts.

61st District Court - (616) 632-5525

62-B District Court - (616) 698-9310

63rd District Court - (616) 632-7770

The waiver program will run from April 1 through April 30.

