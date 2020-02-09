Kent County crash leaves 1 seriously injured, closes M-37 for 3 hours

A 29-year-old from Grand Rapids remains in critical condition.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A two-vehicle crash has left one man in critical condition Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred at around 8:40 a.m. at the intersection of M-37 and 15 Mile Road in Kent County.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a Kia passenger car was traveling eastbound on 15 Mile Road when it ran a stop sign and struck the trailer of a commercial semi-truck traveling northbound on M-37.

The driver of the Kia, a 29-year-old man from Grand Rapids, was seriously injured in the crash and was transported via ambulance to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital. Police say he remains in critical condition.

The driver of the commercial vehicle, a 40-year-old Southgate man, left the scene uninjured.

M-37 was closed at 15 Mile Road for about 3 hours following the crash as Michigan State Police troopers investigated. The lanes were reopened just before noon.

The crash remains under investigation by the MSP as troopers work to determine what additional factors could have contributed to the accident.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.