Kent County deputy suffers cocaine exposure while lodging DUI suspect at jail

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Jail staff used several doses of Narcan on a Kent County Sheriff's Deputy after he was exposed to an unknown drug and started to feel symptoms Tuesday morning.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says the deputy, hired this past summer, was taking a drunk driving suspect to the jail.

As he was taking inventory of the suspect's belongings, he discovered a pouch with an unknown substance inside. The sheriff's office said the deputy had gloves on while searching through the suspect's property.

That's when he realized that he had likely been exposed to whatever was in that pouch through the air.

He notified jail staff, the sheriff's office says, and they gave him Narcan as a precaution.

He started to feel some effects of the drug, and staff gave him two more doses of the opiate overdose-reversing drug.

Authorities later found out the substance was cocaine, which is not an opioid.

Medical staff took the officer to an area hospital and he is doing well, the sheriff's office said.

