Kent County farm welcomes visitors back with Farm Concert Series

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Live music returned to West Michigan on Wednesday night.

It was the first night of the Farm Concert Series at Dunneback and Girls Farm, and they are happy to welcome people back to the property.

"We kind of were like, we like music and we have a big farm so lets see what we can do," says owner Stephanie Ginsberg.

This is the first large event the farm has hosted since the pandemic began. Ginsberg says the large outdoor space allows for people to come enjoy the music safely.

"I just want people to come out and slow down a little bit and enjoy the space," she explains.

Tickets cost $10, with food and drinks also for sale. The money going back to the farm at a time when some local businesses have struggled.

"Its been different, but we're just going to keep looking at the bright side of things you know?" says Ginsberg. "We are still growing good food and making good things in our kitchen and we've got good drinks too."

But despite the challenges this year has brought, Ginsberg feels the turnout for their first big concert shows how the community has rallied around them.

"We've felt a lot more of the community come support us because we are a local business," says Ginsberg. "People aren't traveling as far anymore so they're staying here and finding things in West Michigan that they like to do and we're happy to be a part of it."

There are still two more concerts coming up at the farm. The next is on August 19.

