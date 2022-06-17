The COVID-19 vaccine could be available to babies and toddlers as soon as next week, pending final approval from the CDC.

MICHIGAN, USA — About a year and a half after the COVID-19 vaccine was made available to adults, infants as young as six months old could soon get the shot.

"Vaccinating kids six months to five years, I think, is going to be a win for lots of folks," Dr. Ronald Hofman at Alger Pediatrics says.

The COVID-19 vaccine could be available to babies and toddlers as soon as next week, after the FDA issued an emergency use authorization for the Moderna and Pfizer shots.

The last step is a vote from a panel of CDC vaccine advisers Saturday, and a sign-off from the organization's director.



"These are variations on the same vaccines that have been given to adults and for Pfizer for those five to age 18," Dr. Hofman says.

Pfizer's vaccine for kids younger than five is three shots total, one-tenth of an adult dose. The Moderna vaccine is one quarter of its adult dose, two shots total.

"There's some parents that can't wait, they're chomping at the bit. They'd been worried about their young children getting this," he says. "Other parents are skeptical that it's so necessary, because they've gotten the message that children don't die of this and that, you know, maybe it's just better to get the disease and be done with it."

He's encouraging parents to ask their child's doctor questions after seeing some of his patients get sick.



"I don't think those are events that we want to see a whole lot more of," Dr. Hofman says.

His office is waiting on their order of vaccines to be confirmed, and the Kent County Health Department is waiting on their delivery too.



"We did pre-book a nice amount of vaccine to have here," Immunizations Program Supervisor Amy Shears says.

Once the doses arrive, they'll start taking appointments and allocating supply to small doctors' offices.



"The science is there that the effects (of COVID-19) can be pretty detrimental for the little ones, too," Shears says. "We don't we don't need to lose any more kids."

As for infants younger than six months old, Moderna plans to study its shots for them next.

