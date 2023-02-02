Judge to rule on motion to quash in Schurr case Friday

The hearing will take place at 8:45 a.m. in the Kent County 17th Circuit Court.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Friday, Judge Christina Elmore will rule on the motion to quash filed by attorneys for former GRPD officer Christopher Schurr.

Schurr is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya last April.

Earlier this month, Schurr's attorney asked a district court judge to dismiss the 2nd-degree murder charge filed against Schurr, who is captured on cellphone video shooting Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head following a traffic stop.

Schurr's attorneys already tried to convince Judge Nicholas Ayoub to dismiss the case, but the judge instead bound over the case to Circuit Court to face a jury.

This appeal is something Kent County Prosecutor Chis Becker expected, and he filed documents to dismiss the motion to quash on Jan. 24.

Friday, Judge Elmore is expected to issue a written ruling at a later date or immediately rule on the motion to quash. Dependent on the decision, either side may file for leave to appeal the decision, which could delay the March 13, 2023 trial date.

Schurr will not attend the hearing.

