KENT COUNTY, Mich. - A Kent County man may face charges from the prosecutor's office after he shot and killed a Canada goose.

According to a report from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, an officer investigated the incident with the Kent County Sheriff's Department.

The suspect initially denied the accusation that he illegal killed the goose, however the reports say he confessed soon after.

The suspect told authorities the geese in the area "keep him up because they are so loud." He admitted to shooting the goose with a pellet gun. He said he was surprised he hit it because he'd shot at the geese before and always missed.

A complete report will be submitted to the county prosecutor’s office for charges.

