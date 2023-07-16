Kent Co. man sails from Chicago to Port Huron and back: 'A bucket list thing'

It's a feat only a handful have attempted, and even less have completed.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KENT COUNTY, Michigan — Tourists flock to the lake for an escape — for Thomas Cooper, a Kent City man who owns a construction company, though, it’s anything but.

“You’re always doing something when you’re sailing," he said.

He just sailed from Chicago, to Port Huron, back to Chicago again in the Super Mac and Back sailing race. It's the longest race in the Great Lakes.

“For me, it was a little over 1,200 miles," said Thomas.

It's a feat only a handful have attempted, and even less have completed. While many take years to be able to cross the finish line, Thomas is a first-time competitor.

“It’s fun," he said, smiling. “Just a bucket list thing."

He didn't do it for the ease.

“The longest we sleep is 15 to 20 minutes at a time," he explained, “and it rained really, really hard."

“You can’t even imagine how bad the biting flies are," he said. "They’re biting you while you’re sleeping."

Nor did he do it for the great prizes. For his achievement, he received a t-shirt and a plaque.

He did it partly for the boat’s namesake — Laura Jane, his wife of over 40 years.

“So Laura Jane’s always with me when I’m out there," he smiled.

It's a way they can cross the finish line together.

“We met and five months later, we were married," said Thomas. “We just kinda knew."

Laura herself is a woman with no doubts.

“I wasn’t nervous at all, I’ve sailed with him enough times that he’s sure of himself," she said.

She also has quite the understanding of her ranking.

“He came with the boat when we got married," she said.

Boating may be an escape for many, but for super sailor Thomas Cooper, the escape is in the challenge.

“I got back, I wasn’t even really all that tired," he said. "I went to work the next day.”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.