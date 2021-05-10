Judge hands Kent County mom life in prison for murder of baby

Fusari was also sentenced 180 to 260 months for child abuse.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Kent County mother received a life sentence without the possibility of parole Wednesday for the death of her 10-month-old daughter. She was also sentenced 180 to 360 months for child abuse.

In October 2021, a jury found Tatiana Fusari guilty of first-degree murder and first-degree child abuse.

Investigators claimed Fusari knowingly neglected her 10-month-old daughter, Mary Welch, causing her death.

Fusari's defense attorney claimed Seth Welch was abusing his wife, was controlling, and that he was responsible for killing Mary.

"She [Fusari] was prevented from caring for her child the way she wanted to," Nunzio said. "He threatened to kill her and he would beat her up."

The lawyer for Fusari said he plans to appeal the decision.

