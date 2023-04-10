Kent Co. sees 20-year low for property tax foreclosures

​These low levels of foreclosures come amid a nationwide spike in foreclosures.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County is seeing its lowest rate of property tax foreclosures in 20 years, according to the Kent County Treasurer’s Office.

Only 13 properties were foreclosed on due to unpaid taxes in 2023.

“Tax foreclosure is a tragedy for families, businesses, and property owners alike. That’s why my office is dedicated to taking comprehensive measures to assist all those involved in avoiding such a situation,” said Kent County Treasurer Peter MacGregor. “The remarkably low number of foreclosures we’ve achieved underscores the unwavering commitment of my team to support individuals in retaining their properties.”

These low levels of foreclosures come amid a nationwide spike in foreclosures. In the past, Michigan has ranked third in the nation for most foreclosures.

Tax delinquency begins when taxes are not paid by March 1 the year after parcels are assessed. By the second year of delinquency, parcels are forfeited and fees and interest are added. Foreclosure occurs when taxes remain unpaid for a third year.

MacGregor said anyone struggling is encouraged to reach out to the treasurer's office.

“We’re here to help residents navigate the challenges of tax delinquency and foreclosure," he said. “Please reach out to us, and together, we can look for solutions to keep you in your home and protect your property.”

Anyone struggling with tax delinquency or foreclosure should contact the Kent County Treasurer's Office at 616-632-7500.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.