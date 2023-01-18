Kent Co. proposal to buy Cannonsburg rejected

The grant application submitted by the county in April of 2022 was denied.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County will not be purchasing Cannonsburg Recreation & Ski Area, after their multi-million dollar grant application was denied.

In April of 2022, the county had submitted a $7.5 million grant application to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources' trust fund to partially fund the 272-acre ski area. The remaining $2.5 million would come from local agencies, community groups and more.

In September, the county amended its request to $5 million in response to preliminary assessments done by the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund (MNRTF).

By Dec. 14, the MNTRF board chose not to recommend the county's grant for funding. The county has estimated the land to be worth around $10 million.

"We are disappointed but remain committed to working with our Board of Commissioners, the Kent County Parks Foundation, Cannon Township, and the property owner to preserve the resort’s parks, trails, culture, and other services," said Kent County Administrator Al Vanderberg in a Jan. 5 statement.

Kent County plans on working closely with the MNRTF to explore ways the proposal could be structured differently to be approved in the 2023 grant process, while also working with stakeholders to find other funding sources.

While the final purchase price for Cannonsburg was not immediately disclosed by the MNRTF, the county said any remaining funding needed to make the purchase would have to come from philanthropy and other county funding sources.

Cannonsburg is located in Belmont and is the only operational downhill ski facility in the region. It’s been open since 1965.

