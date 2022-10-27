Kent County receives $2.5M federal grant to help end youth homelessness

Kent County was one of just 17 communities in the country selected to receive the grant.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Thursday, the Grand Rapids Area Coalition to End Homelessness announced a $2.5 million federal grant to continue their efforts to end youth homelessness.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded Kent County $2,477,852 through HUD’s Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program to allow homeless service providers to develop a plan for homeless youth 18 to 24 years old.

The Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program is a federal initiative designed to assist selected communities across the U.S. in the development and implementation of a coordinated community approach to homelessness.

Kent County was one of just 17 communities selected to receive the grant.

“We are honored to be one of the 17 communities selected to receive the YHDP grant this year. The Coalition believes that complex social problems require multi-pronged approaches – this investment in our community is a great opportunity to innovate and make a huge difference for our unhoused youth and young adults,” said Courtney Myers-Keaton, Director of the Grand Rapids Area Coalition to End Homelessness.

The Grand Rapids Area Coalition to End Homelessness partners with Heart of West Michigan United Way to help address the issues within our communities to make them rare and non-reoccurring.

“We are so thankful to HUD for this grant, which will help us create new solutions to address youth homelessness that build on our existing investments in our community,” said Michelle Van Dyke, President & CEO of Heart of West Michigan United Way. “Addressing this issue requires collaboration at all levels, from HUD, City and County officials to nonprofit leaders and community members, and this grant plays a critical role in helping us address these needs. It is a great honor that our community has been entrusted with these funds.”

