KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Recycling and Education Center is scheduled to reopen on Monday, March 16.

The facility has been undergoing scheduled equipment upgrades and has been closed since February 24.

The upgrades have been completed and equipment has been successfully tested. Nic VanderVinne, with the Kent County Department of Public Works, says the work went smoothly and they expect a significant reduction in downtime due to maintenance.

The Rockford and Grand Rapids recycling drop-off locations will also reopen on March 16.

