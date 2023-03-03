Kent County Road Commission work to clear heavy snow from streets

The road commission had around 35 drivers working throughout the night all over the county.

CALEDONIA, Mich. — Nessa Richard was one of the 35 drivers plowing roads for the Kent County Road Commission Friday night.

"Road conditions are getting icy," said Richard. "The wet heavy snow is going to be an issue tonight."

For the nightshift road crews, Friday night is their weekend. However, the men and women drivers made their rounds during the heavy snowfall, plowing and laying salt.

"We're focusing on all of the intersections basically and the turn lanes," said Richard. "My belly blade is down with my wings, so i'm shooting the snow as far over as I can and the salt is coming out the back."

Richard's route, From the Kent and Barry County Line near Caledonia, up M-37 to 44th St. in Kentwood.

When snowfall gets heavier, drivers like Richard keep it slow.

"The faster we go with this heavy material, the wetter it is, the more damage it's going to do the faster we go, so we have to go slower so it doesn't do any damage to cars," said Richard.

Working throughout the night, Operations Director Jerry Byrne shared with 13 ON YOUR SIDE what roads they usually focus on during snowstorms.

"You're talking 131, we'll have people that will be out on 84th street and 100th street, but that will be it kind of on the county system, the majority is those state trunk lines, the East Beltline when you get further to the north, you have Plainfield, you have I-196 and I-96."

