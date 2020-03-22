KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A public health order in Kent County mandates that all childcare facilities should screen everyone who enters the facilities, including staff, children and parents.

Kent County Health Office Dr. Adam London signed the order on Sunday as a way to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The criteria includes screening for: Symptoms of a respiratory infection, which includes a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher, a severe cough and/or shortness of breath unrelated to a chronic condition. Procedures need to be developed to take the temperature of everyone who would enter a childcare facility.

“I understand this Order may cause an inconvenience in our childcare facilities,” said London. “However, we need to take more aggressive mitigation actions to protect the health and safety of our residents in order to stop the community spread of this virus.”

If anyone has a fever, they will not be allowed to enter or return to the childcare facility unless they have been fever-free for 72 hours without the use of medications, seven days since the start of coughing or breathing difficulties and symptoms have improved.

All non-essential visitors are also restricted from entering childcare facilities. The order is in effect immediately and will be in place until further notice.

As of Sunday, March 22, Kent County health officials reported 22 cases of COVID-19 and one death.

