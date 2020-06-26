x
Kent County Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman, believed to be endangered

Phyllis Jean Wolbert, 84, has dementia and is diabetic. She does not have her medication with her.
Credit: Kent County Sheriff's Office

ADA, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing endangered 84-year-old female, Phyllis Jean Wolbert.

Phyllis has dementia and is diabetic. She does not have any of her medications with her. 

Phyllis was last seen in Ada, Michigan around 5:30 p.m. on June 25, 2020.

She is likely driving a blue 2008 Honda CRV. The vehicle's license plate is A13RC.

Phyllis is described as a white female with grey hair and brown eyes. She is 5'3" tall and 98 lbs. She may be wearing a white shirt and blue pants.

Anyone with information on Phyllis’ whereabouts is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6100 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345

