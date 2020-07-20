Missing 79-year-old located, Kent County Sheriff's Office says

Anyone with information on Ronald Boorsma's whereabouts is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office

ALTO, Mich. — UPDATE: The Kent County Sheriff's Office said Boorsma has been safely located. He was examined by medical personnel at the scene as a precaution.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 79-year-old man.

Officers from the sheriff's office and the volunteer search and rescue team are looking for Ronald Charles Boorsma. Police said Boorsma has medical conditions that require medication, but he does not have his medication with him. He could be disoriented.

Boorsma was last seen near his Alto home on McCords Avenue SE near 84th Street around 11:30 a.m. Monday. He does not have access to a car, police said.

Boorsma is described as being a white man who is 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds. He may be wearing a tan t-shirt and tan shorts.

Anyone with information on Boorsma's whereabouts is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6100 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.