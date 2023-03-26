Kent Co. Sheriff's Office searching for missing 3-year-old in Gaines Twp.

A dive team has arrived due to concerns that they could have wandered over to a nearby pond.

GAINES, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a missing child from Gaines Township on Sunday afternoon.

Gaines Township | The KCSO is conducting a search for a missing child in Woodfield Apartments. PIO on the way to the scene. pic.twitter.com/c1OxhDKQkY — Kent County Sheriff's Office (@KentSheriff) March 26, 2023

The incident happened after 4 p.m. when a 3-year-old child went missing in Woodfield Apartments.

Authorities say a dive team has arrived due to concerns that the child could have wandered over to a nearby pond.

13 ON YOUR SIDE has sent a crew to the scene to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

