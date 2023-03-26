x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Kent Co. Sheriff's Office searching for missing 3-year-old in Gaines Twp.

A dive team has arrived due to concerns that they could have wandered over to a nearby pond.
Credit: WZZM

GAINES, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a missing child from Gaines Township on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened after 4 p.m. when a 3-year-old child went missing in Woodfield Apartments.

Authorities say a dive team has arrived due to concerns that the child could have wandered over to a nearby pond.

13 ON YOUR SIDE has sent a crew to the scene to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Meals on Wheels hosts community walk & 5K this weekend

Before You Leave, Check This Out