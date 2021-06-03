Kent County Sheriff's Office searching for missing vulnerable adult out of Gaines Township

Steven Crawford, 60, was last seen in the area of Kalamazoo Avenue SE and 44th Street SE walking north around 1 p.m. Thursday.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating a missing vulnerable adult.

Steven Crawford, 60, was last seen in the area of Kalamazoo Avenue SE and 44th Street SE walking north around 1 p.m. Thursday. Crawford resides at an adult foster care home in Gaines Township.

Crawford is described as 5'4", 123 pounds, black hair with dreadlocks, that he usually wears pulled back. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, a tan jacket and a black bandana on his head. He is likely carrying some belongings in a plastic grocery bag.

He has no cell phone and requires medication which he is currently without.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information to call (616) 632-6100.

