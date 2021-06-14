FOUND: Kent County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing, vulnerable teen

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — UPDATE: Calvin has been found safe, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. He has been taken to a local medical facility for evaluation.
***
The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing vulnerable teen.
Police say 17-year-old Calvin Kibbe was last seen on June 13 between 4:30 and 5 p.m. at Cannonsburg Ski Resort in Cannon Township. Calvin is 6’0” tall and weighs about 185 pounds. Police say he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts and white Nike Air Force Ones.
Calvin is believed to be a danger to himself, police say. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
