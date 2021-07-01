Kent County Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman

Deborah has advanced Alzheimers Disease and according to police, does not usually leave home.

An active search in underway for a missing woman in Ada Township.

According to the Kent County Sheriff's Office, Deborah 'Deb' Ann Hees, 68, left her home on foot from the 8100 block of Shadybrook Drive NE around 6 p.m. Thursday.

She was seen ringing her neighbors doorbell at 6:30 p.m., then walking toward Buttrick Avenue, however it is unknown what direction she went in.

Deborah was with her family dog which is described as a small white poodle bichon mix, who was not on the leash.

Deborah has advanced Alzheimers Disease and according to police, does not usually leave home.

R.A.C.E.S search and rescue team is out now and several neighbors and family continue to walk and drive nearby neighborhoods. Residents are encouraged to check their property and any surveillance cameras that store historical data and call 911 with any information.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.