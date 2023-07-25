Kent County Sheriff's Office searching for missing Plainfield Township man

Scott Weldon, 61, went missing from his Plainfield Township home nearly a week ago.

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is searching for a Plainfield Township man who went missing from his home on July 19.

Scott Weldon, 61, has not been heard from for nearly a week and his family says they are concerned he may be a danger to himself.

KCSO says that Weldon may have been in the area of Sand Lake on the morning of July 18.

KCSO and Weldon's family are asking anyone who may have information about his whereabouts to contact police.

If you have information that could help to move the investigation forward, please call KCSO at (616) 336-3113.

