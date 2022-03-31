Man shot, killed while allegedly trying to break into Kent Co. home

Authorities say the incident happened just after midnight Thursday at a home along 108th Street SW near Wilson Avenue.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A man was shot and killed overnight while allegedly attempting to break into a home in Kent County.

Authorities say the incident happened just after midnight Thursday at a home along 108th Street SW near Wilson Avenue. According to a release, the man was attempting to forcibly get into the house when the homeowner shot him.

When Kent County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene, they located the man – a 39-year-old from Middleville – not far from the home and attempted to provide medical aid, but he ultimately died from his injuries.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, it appears the man may have been involved in two other vehicle thefts overnight. There is no connection between the suspect and the homeowner, so authorities believe it was a random incident.

At this time, deputies say there does not appear to be any outstanding suspects or threats to the public. The incident is currently under investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.