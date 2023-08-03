Kent Co. deputies urge residents to keep firearms, valuables inside overnight following string of thefts

Deputies say residents should avoid leaving firearms, valuables and car keys in vehicles overnight amid a surge of thefts in Kent County.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies are encouraging residents to keep valuables and weapons inside their homes amid a string of vehicle break-ins and thefts.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says deputies have taken stolen vehicle reports in Ada, Grand Rapids, Cascade, Gaines and Byron townships every day over the past week. Early Thursday morning, deputies took reports of two stolen vehicles and a pistol stolen from a vehicle.

"Also, four guns are now on the street after they have been left in vehicles that were broken into," a statement from the sheriff's office reads.

In addition, a stolen vehicle from the Cascade and Spaulding area was found in Grand Rapids with bullet holes in it.

As of June this year, 615 vehicle thefts have taken place in Grand Rapids alone, almost 100 more than this time last year. 187 thefts have occurred in the rest of Kent County this year.

In Kent County last year, 358 vehicle thefts took place, compared to just 139 back in 2019.

"We continue to see these vehicles used in break-ins and the firearms used in serious crimes," the sheriff's office said. "Regardless of where you live, please do not leave firearms or keys in your vehicle even if parked inside. Please look out for yourself and those around you."

This comes after widespread vehicle thefts in 2022, particularly of Kia and Hyundai cars. These vehicles are often used in crimes and left abandoned.

