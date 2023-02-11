WATCH: Kent Co. woman wins $450K on Big Spin lottery game

"Winning is amazing and will allow us to be financially independent," she said.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A woman from Kent County is celebrating after winning $450,000 from the Michigan Lottery.

Billi Thielke of Sand Lake, 57, won the money after spinning a prize wheel on The Big Spin show, hosted by Detroit basketball star John Salley. She was invited to participate after entering codes from non-winning Big Spin tickets online.

“When I got the call from the Lottery informing me that I was selected as a contestant, I couldn’t believe it,” said Thielke. “As soon as I got off the phone, I got in my car and drove to my husband’s work to tell him the good news."

She was one of five players selected for The Big Spin show in a random drawing. The Michigan Lottery is still accepting bids for second round participants here.

The final drawing is on March 1.

“Words can’t describe what it means to me to be here and to be leaving with $450,000. Winning is amazing and will allow us to be financially independent. With the winnings, we plan to purchase a new truck and then save the remainder," Thielke said.

To view Thielke's The Big Spin appearance, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.