Kent County Youth Fair continues through Saturday

The long-running Kent County Youth Fair will continue this week through Saturday, Aug. 13. Here's the details:

LOWELL, Mich. — A yearly occurrence since 1934, the Kent County Youth Fair will continue this week and run through Saturday, Aug. 13.

The rides officially opened on Wednesday and the fair is now in full swing! In addition to the rides, Wednesday night will host a small animal auction starting at 6 p.m.

Thursday will be auction day, with the large animal auction starting at 9 a.m. Friday brings 'Access-ABILITIES Day,' inviting those with special needs to enjoy a special day at the fair.

The fair will close on Saturday with 'Kids Day.' There will be kid-friendly activities all day long with the carnival opening at noon.

The fair is located at 225 S. Hudson in Lowell, Michigan. More information can be found at KCYF.org.

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

