LOWELL, Mich. - The Kent County Youth Fair is often the highlight of the summer for many kids and teens in the county, and now it's officially underway.

The annual events started on Sunday and will run through Saturday, August 10. There are more than 50 planned attractions, entertainment and education opportunities for local families.

This year's theme is the "Dog Days of Summer." Event highlights include:

The Great Lake Timer Show, daily at 1, 4 and 7 p.m.

Racing Pigs with shows three times daily

Free Entertainment Tent with performances daily

Children's Barnyard petting area full of cute animals to interact with

Tuesday, August 6 is Ag Adventure Day. There are boat safety classes and a performing arts showcase.

Wednesday, August 7 is Reading for Rides Day. Children can ride the carnival rides for free with completion of registration.

Thursday, August 8 is Auction Day.

Friday, August 9 is Handicapable Day. There will be country karaoke, education clinics and family line dance.

Saturday, August 10 is Kids Day. There are tons of fun things happening Saturday, including an Ultimate Frisbee tournament, photo booth, ice cream social, princess parties, and more.

For information about events and prices, check out the official website.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.