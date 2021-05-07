Kent County Youth Summit returns for its 10th year

Youth Summit is designed to empower teens to make smart choices and become leaders.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Teens today face some of the most serious challenges of anybody, all while being expected to make positive life-choices. The Kent County Above The Influence Youth Summit is returning to West Michigan for its 10th year to help guide and empower these young people. This year, it is arguably needed more than ever.

"So, this year our youth ambassadors have told us mental health has been a major factor. Them being alone and not having that social engagement has really played a big impact on how they're viewing things in the world," says Nadia Kimble, who is with the Kent County Prevention Coalition and spokesperson for the summit. "So we want to be able to encourage them, empower them and invite them into this moment even if they're at home."

The summit is normally held inside DeVos Place with anywhere from 1,300 to 1,400 teens in attendance. Kimble says the summit will look a lot different this year, but the mission is the same.

"So, this year we're coming to them online so students that are in school and a hybrid model they will view within their classroom with their friends and their teachers, other students who are learning from home will be watching from home," she said. "The idea is to get them energized and pumped up around making positive decisions, and being a positive influence."

One of the things that makes this youth summit unique is the fact teens help set the tone and lead the dialogue.

"We work with the group of youth throughout the entire school year that cultivate and plan this conference from their eyes. So, it's really cultivated by youth for youth. And we've done the same thing this year," says Kimble.

According to the event's executive summary:

"There is nothing more powerful than a young person that is supported and loved, purpose-driven and operating with a positive self-image. Through the advancement of Above the Influence-Kent County™, the KCPC creates spaces for even the most vulnerable youth to use their voice to make a difference. Rather than telling teens how to live their lives, ATI-Kent County™ is aspiration-driven. This movement is evidence-based and helps teens connect with their own dreams as motivation for positive decision-making in every facet of their lives. Birthed out of a vision to create a hub of empowerment for community youth, Summit: a Generation Z-driven conference, was designed to equip middle and high school youth to think critically about personal choices and future ambitions, emerging community health and wellness trends related to underage substance use/misuse, and the power community teens have individually and collectively to impact peers, family and community norms and the world by making a personal commitment to live Above the Influence."

Kimble says selecting this year's theme, "ATI Strong," was very intentional.

"We know that people have been through unprecedented times, especially young people; and, we want to take a moment to focus on the strength that they've had and will need to move forward," says Kimble. "The ultimate goal is that young people can log on, have a live experience with us, whether they're in the classroom or at home, and they can feel the strength of their peers and get a powerful message from speakers from all over the country."

YOUTH SUMMIT IS DESIGNED TO:

● Engage youth in being visible, valuable, and vocal to underage substance use prevention efforts in Kent County

● Champion the voices and engagement of youth in the work of underage substance use prevention

● Understand the underage substance use issues and emerging trends in Kent County

● Engage youth as investors in the health and wellness of Kent County

● Develop adolescent leadership skills and talents

● Foster relationship-building among teens across the county, state, and region

● Create opportunities for youth to engage community leaders and elected officials

● Use innovation, art, technology, and media to deliver prevention messages

Find registration and event details below:

2021 ATI-KENT COUNTY YOUTH SUMMIT LOGISTICS

Venue: VIRTUAL EXPERIENCE - TikTok Edition

Time & Date: 9-11 am, Friday, May 7, 2021

Goal Attendance: Youth [6th-12th grade]

Student Registration Deadline: April 26, 2021. Register here.

Chaperone Registration Deadline: April 26, 2021 - Register here.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.