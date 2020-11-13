Kent District Library closes branches, goes curbside because of COVID-19

“The safety of people who visit the library and our staff is our utmost priority.”

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent District Library will close its branches starting Monday, Nov. 16 for all in-person services. Libraries will still offer curbside pickup services and online programs .

Curbside service is available during normal branch hours and members can access online services 24/7.

"The closure of several branches over the past couple of weeks has made it clear that we must take further steps in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said KDL’s Executive Director Lance Werner. “The safety of people who visit the library and our staff is our utmost priority.”

Thursday, The Michigan Health and Human Services Department reported over 6,900 daily cases of COVID-19 and 45 deaths.

