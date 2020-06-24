Kent District Library: Don't microwave your books before returning them

"The radio frequency tags in all KDL materials have metal in them. They will catch on fire in the microwave," the district library said on Facebook.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — As libraries start to reopen across West Michigan, many people are concerned that books will carry germs and possibly even spread the coronavirus. Because of this, books are being returned to the Kent District Library (KDL) that have been microwaved to apparently rid them of any infectious diseases.

KDL posted on their Facebook page that it will quarantine returned materials for 72 hours and that there is no need to take sanitizing measures in your own hands, especially in the microwave.

"The radio frequency tags in all KDL materials have metal in them. They will catch on fire in the microwave," the post says.

Book drops are open and KDL is offering curbside service for picking up items. The projected reopen date for limited service in the branches is Monday, July 6.

