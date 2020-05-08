Kent District Library reopens with limited hours

Although digital resources have been available since the branches closed in March due to the pandemic, KDL has reopened to the public.

KENT COUNTY, Michigan — Books to borrow are available again!

The Kent District Library has reopened to the public with limited hours, mask requirements and other safety measured in place.

"We have limited open hours to the public unfortunately, but we're excited about returning to normal," says Byron Township Branch Manager Eric Dehahn.

The Byron Township branch located at 8191 Byron Center Avenue SW, Byron Center, will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visitors and staff are required to wear masks, the library will operate at 25% capacity and visitors are allowed to stay for just one hour.

If visitors don't have a mask, one will be provided to them. Additionally, those who can't wear a mask for health issues or other reasons can use services the library is providing outside the branch. Curbside services are available, and the library plans to have curbside printing soon.

Carrie Wilson is the director of Library services for KDL. She says the locations were happy to make the necessary adjustments so that West Michigan readers can get back into the physical location and access the resources they rely on like internet access.

"We know that people are waiting on us and we have people from all walks of life who really rely on the library for access and sometimes social interaction," says Wilson.

For additional information about KDL branch hours and to find out more about available services, click here.

